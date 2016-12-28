Mom arrested for leaving kids in vehicle while grocery shopping

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Plainfield woman has been arrested after he two young children were found in a vehicle and she was found inside a grocery store shopping.

Plainfield Police have charged 35 year old Christina Duverger with two counts of leaving a child unsupervised in a motor vehicle.

Police were called to the Big Y Supermarket on December 6th by a concerned citizen who saw the children in a vehicle. When police arrived they found her two children under the age of 10 in the vehicle and found Duverger inside the store shopping. She’s due in Danielson Superior Court on January 9th.