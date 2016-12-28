Money being raised to protect Betty White from 2016

(WTNH)– It’s no surprise that in 2016 we saw the shocking deaths of quite a few celebrities. On Thursday, actress Carrie Fisher passed away. Earlier in the week it was George Michael. In months past, Florence Henderson, Prince, David Bowie, Gene Wilder and many others passed away.

Now, the internet is making sure nothing happens to legendary actress Betty White.

A man in South Carolina has set up a Go Fund Me page that’s raising money to protect the former Golden Girls star. Demetrios Hrysikos set up the account on Tuesday. It’s unclear how exactly he would use the money to protect White. The goal is to raise $2,000. As of Wednesday morning, donations were quickly approaching that amount.

Some people viewing the efforts as absurd or a jinx. However, it shows how beloved White still is by so many people. Many have taken to Facebook and Twitter expressing concern for the 94 year old.