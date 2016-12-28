Murder arrest made after Waterbury man found dead in apartment shower

Irving Duggans (Photo: Waterbury Police)
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A murder arrest was made in Waterbury after a man was found dead in an apartment on Tuesday.

Police say at around 2 p.m., officers responded to the second floor apartment at 475 East Main Street, after they received a complaint of a body found in a bathroom shower stall.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Luis Rodriguez, a tenant of that second floor apartment. Police say officers discovered that Rodriguez suffered significant trauma to his head.

After an investigation, 43-year-old Irving Duggans, of Waterbury, was developed as a suspect. Police say Rodriguez and Duggans were involved in a dispute that escalated to a physical altercation, which left Rodriguez dead.

Duggans was charged with murder and held on $2 million bond. The incident remains under investigation.

