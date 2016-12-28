New Haven outreach worker calls for youth mentoring after gun violence

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gun violence erupted early Wednesday morning in New Haven when 16 rounds went off on Butler street across from Lincoln-Bassett Community School.

Neighbors cleaned up the scene where 22-year-old Burnell Davis Jr. was shot. Douglas Bethea, who is a community outreach worker said, “I think right now Newhallville is going through a tough stretch.” Devon Rutledge added, “It’s crazy. It’s real scary.”

Bethea has been working for years to stop gun violence in New Haven. His son was shot to death in 2006 while picking up a birthday gift from a family member. Bethea added, “I just don’t want anyone else going through the pain I went through.” After his son’s death Bethea became an outreach worker.

We’ve been doing diligent work in the area. Working with the youth, working with the people in the area, and some people feel uneasy still being there, living there.”

News 8 spoke with a mom who didn’t want to be identified. She lives just steps away from where the shooting happened. She said, “It sounded like really loud firecrackers six of them in front of the house.”

Her kids saw gunfire from their window, and now the mother of three wants to move.

My kids were still up. They were on their tablets, so they actually saw the fire of the guns come off. I don’t think this neighborhood is safe enough for my kids.”

Bethea added, “That’s always a tragedy that kids got to grow up with things of that nature and knowing that gunshots are being fired ducking under their beds.”

Police are cleaning up crime in New Haven. Bethea told News 8 the youth need mentoring in order to stop gun violence. Bethea added, “Losing a son you know he is never coming back. Our youth have to understand once you play with these guns and you pull a trigger on these guns that bullet does not come back. You can’t say stop to that bullet and that bullet turns around and comes back and you are going to hurt someone’s life forever.”