New Haven police search for suspects in Butler Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A young man in his 20s was injured on Tuesday night when 16 shots were fired on Butler Street, just over from Lincoln-Bassett Community School.

Officers on-scene say multiple shooters could be involved in a shooting that injured a man in his early 20s. The young man is expected to survive. He was rushed to the hospital after he was found on the porch of 45 Butler Street, suffering from a shot to the back.

ShotSpotter picked up at least 16 rounds that police believe were fired between 32 and 58 Butler Street, by Lincoln-Bassett Community School. 45 Butler Street was struck, and multiple shell casings were picked up in the area. The street is closed while investigators work.

Police say that they believe the suspects made off on foot, and that no weapons were found.

