No injuries in Madison condo fire

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was hurt after a fire broke out at a condo complex on Brantwood Drive in Madison Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 12:20 p.m., Madison firefighters responded to the Brantwood condominium complex on Brantwood Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from one of the units in the complex. Residents had evacuated their homes as a precaution.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Madison fire officials tell News 8 that they were able to successfully contain the fire to one unit, and extinguished the fire within one hour. No injuries were reported.

According to Madison firefighters, the damage to the condo unit was not that extensive.