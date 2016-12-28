Police: Man’s body found above bar; suspected homicide

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police are investigating after a body was discovered in an apartment above a bar in Waterbury.

The Republican-American reports police found the body of the man, believed to be in his late 50s, around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers had arrived at the residence after firefighters were called there to deal with a possible water leak from a second-floor apartment.

Police have classified the case as a homicide because they suspect the man’s injuries weren’t self-inflicted. They also suspect that more than one person may have been in the apartment.

Police say no one has been taken into custody as of Tuesday.

