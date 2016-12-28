Police search for armed robber from Naugatuck store

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say they are looking for a man that held up the DP Mart on New Haven Rd in Naugatuck Wednesday afternoon.

The Naugatuck Police Department is investigating the armed robbery that occurred at 1:30 p.m. Witnesses told police that a male suspect entered the store wearing dark clothing, a hoodie and a scarf covering his face. They say the suspect displayed a hand gun and demanded cash which was obtained from the store register. An undetermined amount was taken. The suspect left the store and is believed to have fled the scene north bound on New Haven Road / Route 63 driving what appeared to be a four door 2009 or 2010 Toyota Corolla. The vehicle color is unknown.

No one was injured during the incident however the suspect did leave with an undetermined amount of cash. Based on the suspect description and circumstances of the robbery, detectives believe that the suspect may be the same individual involved in a robbery that occurred in Naugatuck on Nov. 29, 2016 from the Cork & Keg store on Rubber Ave.