Report: Debbie Reynolds hospitalized

Related Coverage Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

(WTNH) — Actress Debbie Reynolds has reportedly been rushed to the hospital, one day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher.

TMZ is reporting that 84-year-old Debbie Reynolds has been rushed to the hospital for a possible stroke. The website says Reynolds was at her son Todd Fisher’s house going over funeral plans for Carrie.

On Tuesday, Reynolds’ daughter, 60-year-old Carrie Fisher died after suffering a medical emergency on a plane from London to Los Angeles.

Stay with News 8 for updates.