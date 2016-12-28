Report: Debbie Reynolds hospitalized

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003 file photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show Benefitting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and celebrating the DVD relese of Chicago in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jill Connelly, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003 file photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show Benefitting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and celebrating the DVD relese of Chicago in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jill Connelly, File)

(WTNH) — Actress Debbie Reynolds has reportedly been rushed to the hospital, one day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher.

TMZ is reporting that 84-year-old Debbie Reynolds has been rushed to the hospital for a possible stroke. The website says Reynolds was at her son Todd Fisher’s house going over funeral plans for Carrie.

On Tuesday, Reynolds’ daughter, 60-year-old Carrie Fisher died after suffering a medical emergency on a plane from London to Los Angeles.

