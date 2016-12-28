State police search woods for missing Sterling teen

STERLING, Conn. (WTNH)– State police are searching for a missing Sterling teen who was last seen riding his dirt bike on Monday.

Police say troopers in Danielson are continuing their search in the woods for 18-year-old Todd Allen, who was last seen leaving his home at 42 Dixon Road in Sterling, at around 1 p.m. on Monday, December 26th. He had left on his Honda XR100 dirt bike in an unknown direction of travel.

SAR (Search & Rescue) K9 Teams will continue to search and ask search parties to exit the woods to allow SAR K9s to begin a fresh search. pic.twitter.com/RMDkbMPcUA — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 28, 2016

Allen is described as a white male, who is 5’10” tall and weighs about 130 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Allen was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflage sweatshirt and a backpack.

Police say that Allen frequents the Rails to Trails bike path which goes from Sterling into Coventry, Rhode Island, as well as near Ross Pond.

Troopers seek missing Sterling man 5’10”, 130lbs, brn hair/blue eyes, frequents Rails-Trails bike path. 860-779-4900 https://t.co/igLEErtiQ5 pic.twitter.com/EhCGDdJvv6 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 28, 2016

State police are asking for help in finding Allen and search parties have already took to the woods, as well as police canines. Anyone who has seen Todd or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact police at 860-779-4900.