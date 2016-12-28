State police suspend search for missing Sterling teen

STERLING, Conn. (WTNH)– State police have suspended their search for a missing Sterling teen who was last seen riding his dirt bike on Monday. However, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will be back Thursday morning to continue looking for the 18-year-old.

Police say troopers in Danielson were searching in the woods for Todd Allen, who was last seen leaving his home at 42 Dixon Road in Sterling, at around 1 p.m. on Monday, December 26th. He was riding his red Honda XR100 dirt bike.

SAR (Search & Rescue) K9 Teams will continue to search and ask search parties to exit the woods to allow SAR K9s to begin a fresh search. pic.twitter.com/RMDkbMPcUA — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 28, 2016

State police and Sterling firefighters coordinated the search teams in the basement of the firehouse. They started on the south side of Sterling where Allen was last seen Monday afternoon. He was on the Rails to Trails in the Oneco section of town.

“We’ve got approximately 193 people right now out there searching between fire department personnel and volunteers,” says Sterling Fire Chief Brian Glaude. “If it weren’t for volunteers we wouldn’t have that many.”

Allen is described as a white male, who is 5’10” tall and weighs about 130 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Allen was last seen wearing a black helmet, blue jeans, a camouflage sweatshirt and a backpack.

Police say that Allen frequents the Rails to Trails bike path which goes from Sterling into Coventry, Rhode Island, as well as near Ross Pond.

He knows these trails well and so do many of the volunteers who brought out their ATVs and dirt bikes to cover more ground.

“What areas you could slip off of, where you could have lost your grip on your bars, any point where you could have tumbled downwards looking ten to thirty feet off the path at any point yeah,” says Kelsey Aubin a dirt bike rider from Brooklyn.

Members of Allen’s family also helped in the search through the dense woods. Time is of the essence and hope is not fading along with daylight.

“Want to bring him home,” says Chief Glaude. “Want to find him before the bad weather comes.”

“If it was one of us out there we’d want people to be looking for us kind of thing so as much people we can get on the ground would be great,” says Aubin.

Volunteers were told to be back at the Sterling firehouse by 4:20 Wednesday afternoon but some say they’ll continue to search through the night on their own which is not recommended by the fire chief or state police.

Anyone who has seen Todd or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact police at 860-779-4900.