Stretch your dollar and maximize tax breaks this week

Related Coverage 8 tips to remember before you file your taxes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) This is a big week when it comes to stretching your dollar and maximizing your tax deductions. There are things you can doing this week to make sure you’re getting the most out of your money and your return. From your flex spending accounts to getting in those last-minute tax breaks. This is a critical week and if you play your cards right, you could save yourself some money!

Maybe you’re busy making returns, or just prepping for those New Year celebrations. However you’re spending this holiday week, don’t forget tax time is right around the corner and now is the time to act. H&R Block’s Fred Sokolowski says parents who have kids home from college right now need to get their receipts for all their textbooks.

“The parents really need to have that. That is a very important tax savings for parents with kids in school. It can be up to $2500 tax savings for parents,” he said.

Another is the donations. As you organize your closets with new holiday gifts, pull out what you don’t need and donate them. That’s a tax break, just make sure you document it.

“Take a picture with that digital camera on your phone so you have pictures of these things before you drop them off. That way you’ll have something to substantiate the value of the donation,” Sokolowski said.

Then there’s the flexible spending accounts. In most cases it’s a use it or lose it! Here are a few ideas how you can spend it..

“If you’ve been putting off getting a new pair of glasses or a spare pair, prescription refill, a visit to the doctor or any of these medical expenses. Or if your flexible spending account is for your childcare, you can use that up. Sometimes they have grace periods but the safest thing to do is use them up toward the end of the year,” Sokolowski added.

You can also spend it on a chiropractor visits, or medical expenses for your spouse, children or anyone else you claim on your taxes. If you have another paycheck coming this week you should also consider making those January 1st payments early on the mortgage or student loans so they count toward this years taxes.