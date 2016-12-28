Suspect in Death of DC Yoga Teacher Charged with Murder

(ABC)– A Maryland man has been charged with murder in the death of a Washington, D.C. yoga instructor and actress, who was found strangled overnight after she went missing on Christmas Day.

The cause of death was “asphyxia due to ligature strangulation with blunt force trauma,” the Metropolitan Police said today.

After a missing person notice was released, police received a tip late Monday night, and authorities then found Tricia McCauley, 46 dead in her car, the police said. She was last seen Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

Missing Person Critical 46 y/o Tricia Lynn McCauley white female, ’5”4 120 lbs,brn eyes, brn hair LOF wht 2 drToy Scion IQ DC Tags FC-0274. pic.twitter.com/JagTfgJIKy — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 27, 2016

The suspect, Adrian Duane Johnson AKA Duane Adrian Johnson, 29, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been charged with first-degree murder, the police said. He’s also charged with theft II and simple assault, the police said.

D.C. Chief of Police Peter Newsham said police do not believe the suspect knew McCauley.

McCauley, a yoga instructor, was also an actress and member of the Screen Actors Guild, according to ABC Washington affiliate WJLA-TV. Her brother told the station she had prepared a dish for a friend’s Christmas party but never arrived at the celebration. He said the dish was left on her kitchen counter.

When McCauley died was unclear, Newsham said at a news conference this morning.

Newsham called today’s news conference “excruciatingly painful” for her family and friends.

On Monday, between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m., the victim’s car and the suspect were spotted on the 700 block of Fourth Street, Newsham said. The suspect was allegedly involved in a theft at a CVS store at that location and allegedly assaulted employees there, Newsham said.

ABC News’ Lucien Bruggeman and Stephanie Ebbs contributed to this report.