Suspect in Death of DC Yoga Teacher Charged with Murder

ABCNewsLogo By Published:
Tricia McCauley (DC Police Department)
Tricia McCauley (DC Police Department)

(ABC)– A Maryland man has been charged with murder in the death of a Washington, D.C. yoga instructor and actress, who was found strangled overnight after she went missing on Christmas Day.

The cause of death was “asphyxia due to ligature strangulation with blunt force trauma,” the Metropolitan Police said today.

After a missing person notice was released, police received a tip late Monday night, and authorities then found Tricia McCauley, 46 dead in her car, the police said. She was last seen Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

The suspect, Adrian Duane Johnson AKA Duane Adrian Johnson, 29, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been charged with first-degree murder, the police said. He’s also charged with theft II and simple assault, the police said.

D.C. Chief of Police Peter Newsham said police do not believe the suspect knew McCauley.

McCauley, a yoga instructor, was also an actress and member of the Screen Actors Guild, according to ABC Washington affiliate WJLA-TV. Her brother told the station she had prepared a dish for a friend’s Christmas party but never arrived at the celebration. He said the dish was left on her kitchen counter.

When McCauley died was unclear, Newsham said at a news conference this morning.

Newsham called today’s news conference “excruciatingly painful” for her family and friends.

On Monday, between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m., the victim’s car and the suspect were spotted on the 700 block of Fourth Street, Newsham said. The suspect was allegedly involved in a theft at a CVS store at that location and allegedly assaulted employees there, Newsham said.

ABC News’ Lucien Bruggeman and Stephanie Ebbs contributed to this report.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s