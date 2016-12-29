3 Teens Rescued From Capsized Boat off Florida Keys

(ABC)– Three teens were rescued off the coast of the Florida Keys Tuesday after their boat capsized, according to authorities.

The teens — identified by officials as brothers Jacob Sowder, 16, and Zachary Sowder, 18, and Brent Shishido, 18, all of Orange County, Calif. — were found sitting on top of a 22-foot rental boat about two miles off the shore of Little Torch Key, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The boat was anchored in about 30 feet of water when it started to take on water. By the time the teens were able to cut the anchor line, the boat had taken on too much water and capsized, police said.

The teens managed to climb on top of the hull, according to police. One of the teens was able to call 911 from his cellphone and relay their approximate location to rescuers.

In the 911 call, obtained by ABC News, one of the teens tells the dispatcher that they “are in the middle of the ocean” and had “flipped” the boat. He says there are other boats nearby but they can’t see them, and that the life jackets are underneath the boat. The other teens can be heard yelling “help!” in the background.

When the dispatcher asked if the boat was sinking, the teen replied, “We are on top — but I don’t know for how long.”

Monroe County Marine Deputy and Fish and Wildlife Investigator David Bingham responded to the teens’ location around 3:15, police said. After searching for them, the found the teens sitting on top of the boat. They then loaded them onto the patrol boat and brought them to shore.