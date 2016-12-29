3 Teens Rescued From Capsized Boat off Florida Keys

ABCNewsLogo By Published:
In this Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, photo made available by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, teenagers Zack Sowder, left, Jacob Sowder and Brent Shishido, right, of Orange County, Calif., sit on an capsized vessel offshore of Little Torch Key in the Florida Keys. The stranded teenage boys called 911 and calmly sat atop a capsized boat before being rescued, authorities said Wednesday, Dec. 28. (David Bingham/Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission via AP)
In this Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, photo made available by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, teenagers Zack Sowder, left, Jacob Sowder and Brent Shishido, right, of Orange County, Calif., sit on an capsized vessel offshore of Little Torch Key in the Florida Keys. The stranded teenage boys called 911 and calmly sat atop a capsized boat before being rescued, authorities said Wednesday, Dec. 28. (David Bingham/Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission via AP)

(ABC)– Three teens were rescued off the coast of the Florida Keys Tuesday after their boat capsized, according to authorities.

The teens — identified by officials as brothers Jacob Sowder, 16, and Zachary Sowder, 18, and Brent Shishido, 18, all of Orange County, Calif. — were found sitting on top of a 22-foot rental boat about two miles off the shore of Little Torch Key, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The boat was anchored in about 30 feet of water when it started to take on water. By the time the teens were able to cut the anchor line, the boat had taken on too much water and capsized, police said.

The teens managed to climb on top of the hull, according to police. One of the teens was able to call 911 from his cellphone and relay their approximate location to rescuers.

In the 911 call, obtained by ABC News, one of the teens tells the dispatcher that they “are in the middle of the ocean” and had “flipped” the boat. He says there are other boats nearby but they can’t see them, and that the life jackets are underneath the boat. The other teens can be heard yelling “help!” in the background.

When the dispatcher asked if the boat was sinking, the teen replied, “We are on top — but I don’t know for how long.”

PHOTO: Three teens from California were rescued from a capsized boat off the Florida Keys, police said.Monroe County Sheriffs Office
Three teens from California were rescued from a capsized boat off the Florida Keys, police said.

Monroe County Marine Deputy and Fish and Wildlife Investigator David Bingham responded to the teens’ location around 3:15, police said. After searching for them, the found the teens sitting on top of the boat. They then loaded them onto the patrol boat and brought them to shore.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s