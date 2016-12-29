6-year-old boy dies after I-91 rollover in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–  A 6-year-old boy has died after he was seriously injured in a rollover crash in North Haven on Christmas Day.

Police say just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to the area of exit 12 on reports of a one-car crash with serious injuries.

Police say a pick-up truck traveling south on I-91 slid into the center median and rolled over several times, before it crossed into the northbound side of the highway.

Noah McCoy was thrown from the truck and seriously injured. He was taken to Yale Children’s Hospital, where on Thursday police said he died from his injuries.

The driver, 23-year-old Lexsis Walters, of Meriden, and two teenage passengers received minor injuries from the crash. All were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital to be checked out.

Police say McCoy was not wearing a seat-belt. The crash remains under investigation.

