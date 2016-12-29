Ashford woman arrested after friend accidentally overdoses

By Published:
Courtesy: Connecticut State Police
Courtesy: Connecticut State Police

ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police say 46-year-old Jessica Hill of Ashford has been arrested in connection to drugs that caused the accidental overdose of her friend.

According to police, Hill and the victim went to the victim’s workplace, CT Oral Surgery Center on Higgins Highway in Mansfield on September 8, after hours and took a bottle of morphine. They say both women injected each other with the morphine at the victim’s house in Ashford before they went to sleep that night. Police say Hill left the victim’s house early the next morning, but returned to the house after she heard the victim passed away.

Officials at the CT Oral Surgery Center say they found out they were missing a bottle of morphine the day the victim passed away and reported it to the police.

Police say Hill is being charged with illegal possession of narcotics, burglary, conspiracy to commit a burglary and being an accessory to larceny. Hill will be in Rockville court on January 9, 2017.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s