Ashford woman arrested after friend accidentally overdoses

ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police say 46-year-old Jessica Hill of Ashford has been arrested in connection to drugs that caused the accidental overdose of her friend.

According to police, Hill and the victim went to the victim’s workplace, CT Oral Surgery Center on Higgins Highway in Mansfield on September 8, after hours and took a bottle of morphine. They say both women injected each other with the morphine at the victim’s house in Ashford before they went to sleep that night. Police say Hill left the victim’s house early the next morning, but returned to the house after she heard the victim passed away.

Officials at the CT Oral Surgery Center say they found out they were missing a bottle of morphine the day the victim passed away and reported it to the police.

Police say Hill is being charged with illegal possession of narcotics, burglary, conspiracy to commit a burglary and being an accessory to larceny. Hill will be in Rockville court on January 9, 2017.