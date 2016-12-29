DOT: Big mass transit changes if budget cut by 10%

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It is just a worst-case scenario but it is putting a scare into people who rely on the state’s mass transit system. The State Department of Transportation was asked to see what would happen if it had to slash its budget by ten percent.

Not pretty for bus riders, that’s for sure. There would be about a third fewer buses running, and fares would have to go up yet again. Similar cuts and hikes for everyone who rides the rails, and it snowstorms would be a lot worse on the roads.

This is almost certainly not going to happen. It is being called a budget exercise by the DOT. But the state is looking at a looming $1.4 billion budget deficit, so something has got to give. In this worst case scenario exercise, the DOT has had to slash ten percent of its budget. That means eliminating half of Shoreline East trains. Weekend service on the Waterbury and Danbury Metro North branches would stop, and fares for all train riders would go up by five percent. Plus, that commuter line that’s supposed to connect New Haven, Hartford and Springfield would be delayed for two years.

Remember, the state budget covers two years, so this upcoming budget goes from this coming summer to the summer of 2019. If you drive, you would notice some changes, too. The highway rest stops that have already cut back their hours – mostly on 91 and 84 – would close entirely. And, when winter weather comes, the DOT would no longer be able to pay private contractors to help plow state roads. That would mean around 200 fewer plow trucks, roughly a quarter of what the state uses in big storms.

And for bus riders, not only would there be serious cutbacks in the number of buses running, but fares would go up again. Remember, it just went up by 25 cents. It would go up another 25 cents a year from now.

The DOT spokesman is a character who used some very colorful language. Let’s just say he would be very surprised if the DOT actually had to institute this plan. It is simply a way of showing state officials what a ten percent cut would look like, as they work on putting the next budget together.