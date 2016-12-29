Former Shelton High student charged with hacking into school computer system

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A former student at Shelton High School is accused of hacking their way into the school’s computer system. Shelton Police say the accused is under the age of 18. According to investigators, the Shelton School system’s internet service was being disabled citywide in November and December of 2015, and March and April of 2016. Shelton Police launched their investigation and claim the juvenile was using a cell phone application to launch Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attacks on a daily basis against the schools internet service. DDOS attacks send information rapidly to a server, using its IP address and overwhelming the server. The end result is loss of connection to the internet. Police say the schools internet has since been fully restored and defense software has been installed to deter future attacks. The juvenile arrested is due in court on Friday.

