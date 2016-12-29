Go green and save money before years end

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) Saving you money! If the cold temperatures has you thinking about upgrading your heating system at home, you may be able to save a lot of money by doing it now but you need to act fast!

We are helping you stretch your dollar with some green money savers you may not know about.

You likely know going green at home can typically save you pretty good money, but don’t forget whatever you do before the end of the year may also get you a break on your taxes.

The temperature is dropping and maybe you’re looking for ways to keep your house warmer. Experts at Energize CT say there are ways to do that, that’ll also turn into tax breaks in the New Year!

“There are tax credits available for insulation and windows as well as efficient doors,” said Marissa Westbrook, a residential energy services manager at United Illuminating Company.

Marissa Westbrook says be sure to tell your tax preparer about whatever green improvements you’ve made to your home. If you’re thinking about making a big change, you could save money on both taxes and the product.

“Heat pump water heaters for example are an extremely efficient technology, Energize CT offers up to $400 discount plus a $300 tax credit a customer can obtain as well,”

Another great way to save money in the New Year is on lightbulbs alone. Switch out the inefficient incandescent bulbs for the LED ones. They’re 90% more efficient which will immediately translate into savings on your next bill.

If you haven’t had an energy assessment done on your home yet, it’s a great way to find inefficiencies. For some people it’s free but worth the fee if it’s not. They make on the spot fixes and help you find ways conserve energy in the colder months.