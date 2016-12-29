Harbour Landing fire ruled accidental

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The fire at the Harbor Landing condominium complex that left more than 20 people homeless has been ruled an accident.

Officials say they believe the point of origin of the fire to be a fireplace in between the first and second floors of two units. They say they are still investigating.

New Haven Fire Chief, John Alston, says the demolition of 13 units are set to begin sometime after 10 a.m., on Friday, depending on the weather.

The fire started Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. at the Harbour Landing condominium complex just off of Sea Street. It then burned for hours.

The fire was difficult for crews to put out because of how the building was constructed. At least two thirds of all New Haven firefighters were called to battle this fire.

