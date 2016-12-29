Heroin & cocaine distribution charges against Bethel man following overdose investigations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 51-year-old Bethel man was arrested on charges stemming from investigations of distribution of controlled substances which resulted in two overdose deaths this year.

Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Michael J. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England, today announced that Paul Mignani was arrested last night on cocaine and heroin distribution offenses. Mignani is charged by criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, heroin and cocaine. The charge carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years. He appeared today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah A. L. Merriam in New Haven and was ordered detained.

According the complaint, on July 31, 2016, Bethel Police responded to a residence in Bethel on report of a possible heroin overdose and found an unresponsive 54-year-old female. The victim was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter. It is alleged that Mignani distributed heroin that was consumed by the victim shortly before her death. In addition, on Dec. 11, 2016, members of the Bethel Police and medical personnel responded to the report of an unresponsive 25-year old female at Mignani’s residence. It is alleged that Mignani distributed the controlled substances that were consumed by this victim shortly before her death.

On Dec. 12, 2016, law enforcement conducted a court-authorized search of Mignani’s residence and seized approximately three ounces of cocaine. Mignani was arrested on related state charges on that date.