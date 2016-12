Related Coverage Push to save historic homes from demolition

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Efforts to save an historic home in Hamden have come up short.

Demolition crews tore down the Ezra Dickerman home on Whitney Avenue in Hamden earlier this week.

Quinnipiac University owns the now vacant piece of property. The school has demolished four of the six homes some were fighting to save. The university also owns the two other homes that are considered historic.

The school says they have no plans to demolish those.

The homes were more than 125 years old.