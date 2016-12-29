Keeping the roads safe in winter weather

Related Coverage Live Updates: Big weather changes Thursday evening



(WTNH) — Thursday, DOT trucks loaded up with salt and spread it over Interstate 84 and Route 8, trying to keep the wet snow from becoming ice.

Waterbury is built on steep hills and the major highways are constructed on long overpasses and bridges. It’s a combination that when covered in a slippery slushy slop, it makes rush-hour travels treacherous. Dan Brooks knows what it’s like to drive on these roads.

“It is kind of a slush consistency and if you slam on the brakes too hard you definitely don’t stop right away,” said Brooks.

So as the slush and the slop goes away overnight, it’s going to be the temperatures that are affecting the roadway thet can be very deceiving. The state plows have a temperature sensor that shoots down and measures the ground temperature as well as the air temperature. That is really important because your car only tells you air temperature. The ground can be a few degrees colder which means if you go over a bridge or overpass you can be driving on black ice. Something Brooks understands.

“I don’t like it because it sneaks up on you. It’s not an easy thing to see, it is not an easy thing to protect you just have to be mindful of the temperatures when the road is wet and be aware that it’s out there,” said Brooks.