Live Updates: Big weather changes Thursday evening

A fast-developing storm system that brought periods of heavy rain and some snow to Connecticut during the day on Thursday may end as a burst of snow for some Thursday evening. As the storm intensifies, winds will increase, and some 40 mph gusts are possible. As the wind increases, the temperature will fall to near or below freezing in most of the state overnight, and some icy patches are possible on the roads. Storm Team 8 Senior Meteorologist Fred Campagna will have updates on the changing weather.

430 PM UPDATE

Most of the state is still seeing moderate to heavy rain, but the colder air is returning to the NW Hills where it has changed to heavy snow. Check out the screen grab from the Mohawk Mountain webcam. They will get some fresh powder in the next couple of hours.

We still expect the snow/rain to end between 7-10 pm from west to east across the state. There will not be any snow accumulation near the Shoreline. There is a better chance of a coating than 2″ in the area shaded in blue, but we are leaving the door open for a few higher amounts if the change to snow happens sooner than expected.