‘Merry Christmas!’ Georgia baker botches Hanukkah cake

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (MEDIA GENERAL) — Well, one Georgia baker has had better days.

A photo of a botched cake, first unearthed by The Daily Dot, is making the rounds on social media today. A person named Ben Altman posted the photo of a Hanukkah cake to Facebook on Tuesday, quoting his brother: “This is what happens when you order a cake for a Hannukah [sic] party in Thomasville, GA.”

Here’s the photo, then we will dissect all of its delicious flaws.

First, and most glaringly obvious, is the scrawled “Merry Christmas!” on the side of the cake.

Judaism is not widely practiced in Thomasville. According to 2010 U.S. Census data for Thomas County, Georgia, Judaism would fall under the “other religions” category for the county, which comprises only 1 percent of the population. Nearly 60 percent of the population are adherent to some form of Protestant Christian belief, while 38 percent claim to have no religious affiliation.

Second, the menorah is, well, not quite kosher.

A traditional menorah is a candelabrum with nine branches – eight to hold candles representing the eight days of Hanukkah and the shamash, which is used to light the other candles. On a traditional menorah, the shamash is set higher or lower than the other eight, which usually are aligned.

Our cake designer, sadly, got a little creative with their menorah, including only seven staggered candles.

No other evidence was presented to indicate the cake decoration was anything other than an honest mistake, but Altman isn’t taking the incident lightly. In the photo comments, he harangues one person’s reply of “Oops,” with “Not ‘oops.’ Ignorant.”

We have reached out to Publix. At this time, the company has not made a public comment.