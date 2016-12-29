Metro-North making changes for New Year’s weekend

(WTNH) — Metro-North is making changes to its service for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The railroad will make getting to and from New York City easier. It says extra trains will start leaving Grand Central Terminal around 1 p.m. on December 30, but some evening trains could be canceled or combined. Metro-North will run on a special schedule New Year’s Eve with more trains to New York in the late afternoon and evening.

Metro-North is also making the trip home more convenient. It will have service overnight New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. The rail line will operate on a Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day, and will run on a Saturday schedule without the Shoppers Specials on January 2.

Drinking alcohol will be banned on all trains and at all stations from noon on New Year’s Eve to noon on New Year’s Day.