Police: Driver killed in crash in Sterling

STERLING, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a crash in the town of Sterling has left one person dead.

Authorities say the car crashed into a tree while driving on state Route 14A near the Rhode Island border just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the car had Rhode Island license plates. The driver hasn’t been identified.

The road was closed for several hours while authorities investigated. Further details weren’t immediately available.

