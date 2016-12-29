Police: Driver killed in crash in Sterling

Related Coverage State Police investigating accident on Route 14 / 14A in Sterling

STERLING, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a crash in the town of Sterling has left one person dead.

Authorities say the car crashed into a tree while driving on state Route 14A near the Rhode Island border just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Related: State Police investigating accident on Route 14 / 14A in Sterling

Police say the car had Rhode Island license plates. The driver hasn’t been identified.

The road was closed for several hours while authorities investigated. Further details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.