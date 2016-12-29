Police ID man, 27, gunned down in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police in Bridgeport have released the name of a man who was shot to death on Christmas Eve.

The Connecticut Post reports police said Wednesday that 27-year-old Miguel Rivera, of Bridgeport, was gunned down early Saturday morning near North Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they’re working to catch the suspected shooter.

It was the second year in a row that a fatal shooting occurred in the city on the day before Christmas. A 14-year-old boy, Luis Colon, was killed and another teen wounded in a Christmas Eve shooting a year ago.

