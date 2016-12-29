Police looking for person who ran over mailboxes

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police in Waterford are looking for the person who struck three mailboxes with their car and then fled the scene.

Police say on Thursday at approximately 4:30 p.m. they were notified about broken mailboxes in the area of 33 Cross Road. They found 3 broken mailboxes in the road.

It was determined that an older tan sedan traveling south on Cross Street had hit the mailboxes and continued on to Route One in an easterly direction. According to police the car would have significant front end damage and is missing the front passenger side bumper, parking light and head light.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Waterford Police at 860-442-9451 or email lbonkowski@waterford.org.