Rain and snow arrive in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Rain and snow are making their way across Connecticut.

Warm air from the ocean is changing what could have been snow to rain for much of the state, however, different parts of Connecticut are seeing different conditions.

At the shoreline, all of the temperatures are above freezing which is resulting in heavy rain.

In northern Connecticut, there may be a few flurries continuing to fall. The northwest corner of the state may see more snow, longer than the rest of the state.

Towns inland may see freezing temperatures as the night goes on. Later tonight, the roads may freeze and become slick.

Once the storm passes, there is a possibility of heavy winds.

United Illuminating says they are fully staffed for if and when we get a storm.