Search continues for Sterling teen missing in woods

STERLING, Conn. (WTNH)– Crews will continue searching for a missing teenager who disappeared after going out on a ride on his dirt bike on Monday.

Crews have been focusing on Moosup Valley State Park in Sterling. A command center is now set up at the Sterling Volunteer Fire Department on Main Street. This is day four of the search and day four Todd Allen has not been seen. The big concern is that he is in the woods, hurt, and unable to get help.

State police and Sterling firefighters coordinated the search teams. Nearly 200 volunteers are searching for the teen. They started on the south side of Sterling where 18-year-old was last seen Monday afternoon. He was on the Rails to Trails in the Oneco section of town. He was riding a red Honda XR100 dirt bike and was wearing a black helmet, camouflage sweatshirt, and jeans.

Members of Allen’s family also helped in the search through the dense woods.

“What areas you could slip off of, where you could have lost your grip on your bars, any point where you could have tumbled downwards looking ten to thirty feet off the path at any point yeah,” said Kelsey Aubin, Brooklyn.

He reportedly texted a friend Monday that he fell off his bike and hurt his leg but hasn’t been heard from since. Working in groups, searchers have had a lot of ground to cover.

The State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will be back out searching for the teen Thursday morning.