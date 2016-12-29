Sen. Murphy to help the homeless in winter weather

Published:
- FILE - U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn) (WTNH)
- FILE - U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn) (WTNH)

WATERBURY, Conn (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Chris Murphy will head to Waterbury on Thursday in an effort to help the homeless escape from the cold.

As the cold weather begins to settle in Connecticut, Senator Chris Murphy is reaching out to the homeless.

He will be at the CHD Hospitality Center in Waterbury to speak with homeless individuals first hand.

The hospitality center welcomes those looking to escape from the harshness of living on the street and get some of their basic needs fulfilled. They can take a shower, use a phone or computer, collect mail, and get information to help them transition out of homelessness.

Senator Murphy will shadow CHD workers to learn how the federal government can better support service providers.

He will also have the opportunity to participate in group activities and ask individuals who are homeless about the struggles they face as they try to transition out of their situation.

The event will start at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at the CHD Hospitality Center, which is located on 693 East Main Street in Waterbury.

 

 

