Shots fired in a West Hartford church parking lot

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police were called to dissolve a crowd in which shots were fired in the Calvary Church parking lot.

West Hartford police say they responded to a multiple reports of a disturbance at the Cavalry Church parking lot at 1855 Albany Avenue, around 11:20 on Wednesday night. Dispatchers received several calls indicating shots were fired in the area.

Officers arriving on-scene found “a number of youths fleeing the area,” some of whom they say were detained. They believed many involved had spilled out from a house party on the Hartford end of Prospect Avenue.

No one was injured, but police say evidence of a shooting was found.

Police have not identified the shooter, but say one juvenile was arrested for drug possession and interfering with a police investigation.

