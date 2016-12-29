Some Snow But It’s Mostly Rain Locally

A busy weather day today!

Snow and sleet with some rain is expected to start 9AM-Noon. There could be some slippery conditions 9AM-11AM even at the shoreline for a brief time because the ground is cold. The snow will change to rain from south to north through 1PM-2PM. Far NW CT hilly areas above 1500′ may stay wet snow for much longer with the higher threat for accumulation there!

mw hour by hour precip clouds 4k rpm1 Some Snow But Its Mostly Rain Locally

mw hour by hour precip clouds 4k rpm2 Some Snow But Its Mostly Rain Locally

mw hour by hour precip clouds 4k rpm3 Some Snow But Its Mostly Rain Locally

The rain will be heavy at times for the afternoon with 1.0″ of beneficial rain expected! Not much snow on the back side but there could be some minor accumulations on some of the higher elevation areas. Here’s our thinking on accumulations at the end. This will be ending 6PM-10PM with strong winds to follow. Gusts over 40mph likely tonight and tomorrow! We will continue tracking this storm through the day! -Gil

snowfall map24 Some Snow But Its Mostly Rain Locally

