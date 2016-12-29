Sterling community holds vigil for missing teen



STERLING, Conn. (WTNH) — Despite the weather about a hundred people gathered at the Sterling Town Hall Thursday night for a candlelight vigil for a missing teenager. Todd Allen, known as TJ, went for a ride on his dirt bike on Monday and never came home.

“It was a good thing to have,” said Sean Rogers, Allen’s brother-in-law. “It reassures people that prayer does have power and that the more time we spend together as a community, the faster we’re going to find him.”

Officials and volunteers were out searching for the 18-year-old again on Thursday. They are checking many of the same places over and over just in case. They are focusing more on the trails, since Allen is a trail bike rider.

Allen’s sister attended the vigil, though his parents did not.

“They’re mentally and physically exhausted,” said Erica Rogers, the family spokesperson. “They’re drained. They’re trying to hold onto every little bit of hope they have. It gets harder every day.”

Volunteers will be out searching again on Friday. They’re asking anyone who with any idea where Allen might be to contact them through the “Search for Tj” Facebook page.