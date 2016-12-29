Stonington couple charged with injuring 5-week-old daughter

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Stonington couple has been charged with injuring their 5-week old daughter.

Police say 24-year-old Katrena Aiello and 21-year-old Cody Brown were charged last week and their arrest warrants were released on Wednesday.

Aiello is being held on $500,000 bond on charges including second-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor. Brown has been released on $50,000 bond on charges including risk of injury to a minor and tampering with evidence.

Police say they started investigating after the baby was brought to the hospital earlier this month with broken bones, bruises on several areas of her body and liver inflammation. She has since been released from the hospital and is living with relatives.

Aiello and Brown denied hurting the baby in interviews with police, even blaming Aiello’s 5-year-old son.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.