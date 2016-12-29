Town of Middletown reminding drivers not to drink

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — As it gets closer to New Year’s Eve, the town of Middletown is reminding people about the dangers of drinking and driving.

The town’s substance abuse prevention council will be holding an annual “White Out Walk” on Thursday, December 29.

People who want to get involved will be walking down Main Street in their own home made t-shirts with safe driving messages on them.

They will also be passing out flyers promoting a safe New Years celebration.

The event gets going at noon.