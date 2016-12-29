What to do for New Year’s

(WTNH) — New Year’s Eve is almost here! If you’re looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve, we’ve found some great local events:
- First Night Hartford at Bushnell Park (Hartford)
- Featuring musicians, artists, performance groups, exhibits, fireworks (6 p.m. and midnight), ice skating
- Lessard Lanes Family Entertainment Center (Plainville)
- Featuring indoor mini golf, bowling and pizza
- New Year’s Eve Torch Run at Powder Ridge (Middlefield)
- Featuring skiing, a parade and food
- First Night Westport (Westport)
- Featuring activities and performances
For these events, participants must be 21 years of age or older to attend:
- New Year’s Eve at Crowne Plaza (Danbury)
- Featuring dinner, entertainment and a midnight buffet
- Mystic Aquarium New Year’s Eve Bash (Mystic)
- Featuring music, food and cocktails
- Winter Wonderland New Year’s Eve Celebration with Ice-T and Coco at Foxwoods (Mashantucket)
- Featuring dancing, food and cocktails
- Mohegan Sun’s “Party Into the New Year” (Uncasville)
- Featuring a breakfast buffet, dancing, music
- New Year’s Murder Mystery Cruise on Lady Katherine (Middletown)
- Featuring fireworks, breakfast, maquerade masks and celebration