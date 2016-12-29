Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing from Craft Store

By Published:
Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH)- A Bridgeport woman was arrested after police say she stole a number of items from the AC Moore craft store in Orange.

Police arrested 31-year-old Sharifa Burnett and charged her with 6th degree larceny and interfering with an officer. Burnett was released after posting her $500 bond.

Police say on December 22 they were called to the AC More store on Indian River Road because of a shoplifting incident. Police say Burnett took $480 worth of items from the store and didn’t pay for it. Police were able to contact Burnett and told her to return the stolen items. Police say Burnett gave them a fake name and that’s when she was taken into custody and charged.

