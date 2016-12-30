1 Dead After Fall from Colorado Chair Lift: Police

(ABC)– A woman is dead and two children were injured after they fell from a chair lift at the Ski Granby Ranch in Colorado, according to police.

First responders were dispatched to the ski resort around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after the accident and took them to the hospital, according to the Granby Police Department. There, the woman was declared dead.

One child was flown to the a children’s hospital, but the condition was unclear. The other child is at the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The three people involved in the accident are family members visiting from out of state, according to police.

In a statement, Colorado Ski Country USA, a trade association representing Granby Ranch, said it is “always an unfortunate day when there is an accident at at ski area, especially when serious injuries or fatalities occur.”

“Our sincere thoughts and condolences are with the family and those affected by today’s events,” said Chris Linsmayer, public affairs manager of Colorado Ski Country USA.

Further information was not available.

The last time a fall from a chair lift occurred in the state of Colorado was in 2002, Linsmayer said.

Local authorities are investigating the accident, police said. Granby Ranch is cooperating with all state and local agencies and authorities, Linsmayer said.