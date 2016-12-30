1 injured in a fire at a historic Thompson church

By Published: Updated:
fire engine truck lights

THOMPSON, Conn. (WTNH) — One Thompson firefighter was injured on Thursday night, while battling a blaze at the historic Thompson Congregational Church.

The Thompson Fire Department responded to a fire at the centuries-old church at 347 Thompson Road at 10:02 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire was declared under control at 1:37 a.m., but not before one firefighter was treated for minor injuries, dispatchers say.

There was damage to the church, which was founded in 1730, according to the Thompson Congregational Church’s Facebook page.

Dispatchers tell News 8 that crews cleared by 3 a.m., but the town and state fire marshals remained on-scene through the morning.

Stay tuned with News 8 for continuing updates.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s