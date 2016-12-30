1 injured in a fire at a historic Thompson church

THOMPSON, Conn. (WTNH) — One Thompson firefighter was injured on Thursday night, while battling a blaze at the historic Thompson Congregational Church.

The Thompson Fire Department responded to a fire at the centuries-old church at 347 Thompson Road at 10:02 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire was declared under control at 1:37 a.m., but not before one firefighter was treated for minor injuries, dispatchers say.

There was damage to the church, which was founded in 1730, according to the Thompson Congregational Church’s Facebook page.

Dispatchers tell News 8 that crews cleared by 3 a.m., but the town and state fire marshals remained on-scene through the morning.

