ACLU, commissioner seek to put prison reforms into law

Associated Press logo By Published:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Civil libertarians are working with the state’s Department of Correction commissioner to put into state law changes he has made to greatly reduce the number of inmates in administrative segregation, commonly known as solitary confinement.

Connecticut’s ACLU chapter and Commissioner Scott Semple want to ensure such policies remain in place for future administrations, a move that concerns some correctional officers.

Legislation being crafted for the General Assembly to consider would cap the number of days inmates can be placed in administrative segregation. It would also restrict such housing for inmates with mental illness and developmental disabilities, among other changes.

Union leaders representing correctional officers say they’re worried by a potentially permanent push to remove what they consider an important tool for handling problematic inmates.

Lawmakers return to work Jan. 4.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s