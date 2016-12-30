Authorities search a fifth day for missing dirt biker

STERLING, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut authorities are searching for a fifth day for a dirt biker who disappeared Monday after texting his girlfriend that he had fallen off his motorcycle and hurt his leg.

Police with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection returned to wooded areas in Sterling to search for 18-year-old Todd Allen. Volunteers and state police search and rescue dogs were also expected at the scene.

Police say Allen was last seen Monday afternoon on his dirt bike, which he often rode on trails in Sterling and neighboring Coventry, Rhode Island.

Authorities say they tried to call Allen’s cellphone and determine its location, but it appears to be either off or its battery is dead. Police say they also couldn’t determine a precise location through phone records.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.