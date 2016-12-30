Cosby, a year later: Will he seek deal or prepare for trial?

Associated Press logo By Published:
Bill Cosby waves as he arrives for a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. Lawyers for Cosby will battle in court to try to limit the number of other accusers who can testify at the comedian's sexual assault trial. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Bill Cosby waves as he arrives for a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. Lawyers for Cosby will battle in court to try to limit the number of other accusers who can testify at the comedian's sexual assault trial. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby is starting 2017 in a legal dragnet that has only tightened around him since his stunning arrest a year ago.

Cosby was charged with aggravated sexual assault on Dec. 30, 2015, just days before the 12-year statute of limitations would have run out over a 2004 encounter at his estate near Philadelphia.

Some legal experts wonder if Cosby will seek a plea deal after losing a series of defense motions.

But a spokeswoman for Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says there’s no truth to those reports.

The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a woman he knew through Temple University.

The judge must soon decide if other accusers can testify as “prior bad act” witnesses.

The trial is set to start by June.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s