Events in New Haven for celebrating the New Year

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — Several restaurants and music venues will have specials for ringing in 2017.
If you’re looking for some good eats and entertainment for New Year’s Eve, there is plenty to do in the Elm City throughout the holiday weekend.
Here is the listing of New Year’s Eve events in the Greater New Haven Area:
- 116 Crown
7 p.m.
10th Annual New Year’s Eve Cocktail Party with rotating edibles bar and dinner menu.
Reservations required 203-777-3116.
- Amarante’s Sea Cliff
7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Full service open bar. Music for dancing. Champagne toast. Hats and favors.
Call 203-467-2531 to reserve.
- Barcelona Wine Bar
Open during regular hours and taking New Year’s Eve reservations
Will offer specialty ingredients like caviar, truffles and lobster.
New Year’s Day brunch: 11 a.m.
203-848-3000
- Basta Trattoria
Call us to reserve your table for New Year’s Eve- 203-772-1715.
We’ll serve our menu plus fabulous menu additions for this special night.
- Cafe Nine
Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Burlesque Cabaret.
Lipgloss Crisis throws a celebration featuring acts and performers from the 1920s.
Dot Mitzvah hosts, joined by performers bringing you burlesque, magic, sideshow, cabaret, games and more. Come dressed in your finest 1920s attire.
Costume prizes.
Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and champagne toast at midnight.
$20 cover charge
call 203-789-8281
- Cask Republic
$49 prix-fixe menu with a glass of bubbly in addition to its regular menu, with a DJ, champagne toast and party favors.
475-238-8335
- Consiglio’s Restaurant: Murder Mystery Dinner
fun and games, great food, a champagne toast at midnight.
$65 includes dinner and show.
Reservations required. 203-865-4489,
- The Country House New Year’s Eve Gala
Entertainment by Local Motion Entertainment, an open bar, a champagne toast at midnight
$200.00 per couple. Tax and gratuity included.
203-467-3088
- Elm City Social
Holding a “007” Bond inspired event!
A Secret Affair 007 Course meal with cocktail pairings, shaken not stirred.
Call 475-441-7436
- Madison Beach Hotel: New Year’s Eve Dinner
Additions of select specialties for this last night of 2016.
Reservations recommended, 203-350-0014.
- Ordinary
Retro Ski Lodge New Years Eve 2016!
Ice bar, moose lodge, dance floor, party favors, DJ and mid-night bubbly!
1st cocktail included.
$60 per person, $110 a pair.
- Pacifico
A traditional Nuevo Latino cuisine as you ring in the New Year with friends and family.
4-course prix-fixe menu and a variety of chef specials until midnight
signature mojitos
DJ all night
Free champagne for a midnight toast
Limited seating available. 203-772-4002
- Shubert Theatre
First Night of Funny
Featuring Ross Bennett, Paul Virzi, Eric McMahon and Sean Donnelly.
18 and older.
203-562-5666, 888-736-2663
- Stella Blues
Ras Spectiv (a tribute to Bob Marley & more) w/ Big Mama Lu.
203-752-9764,
- Toad’s Place
Shakedown New Year’s Eve Extravaganza
Party Favors * Balloon Drop * Continental Breakfast
New Year’s Eve Extravaganza stars at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance. 203-624-8623