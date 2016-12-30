Events in New Haven for celebrating the New Year

Related Coverage DMV, AAA unable to reach agreement for services in Fairfield and New Haven counties

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — Several restaurants and music venues will have specials for ringing in 2017.

If you’re looking for some good eats and entertainment for New Year’s Eve, there is plenty to do in the Elm City throughout the holiday weekend.

Here is the listing of New Year’s Eve events in the Greater New Haven Area:

116 Crown

7 p.m.

10th Annual New Year’s Eve Cocktail Party with rotating edibles bar and dinner menu.

Reservations required 203-777-3116.

Amarante’s Sea Cliff

7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Full service open bar. Music for dancing. Champagne toast. Hats and favors.

Call 203-467-2531 to reserve.

Barcelona Wine Bar

Open during regular hours and taking New Year’s Eve reservations

Will offer specialty ingredients like caviar, truffles and lobster.

New Year’s Day brunch: 11 a.m.

203-848-3000

Basta Trattoria

Call us to reserve your table for New Year’s Eve- 203-772-1715.

We’ll serve our menu plus fabulous menu additions for this special night.

Cafe Nine

Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Burlesque Cabaret.

Lipgloss Crisis throws a celebration featuring acts and performers from the 1920s.

Dot Mitzvah hosts, joined by performers bringing you burlesque, magic, sideshow, cabaret, games and more. Come dressed in your finest 1920s attire.

Costume prizes.

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and champagne toast at midnight.

$20 cover charge

call 203-789-8281

Cask Republic

$49 prix-fixe menu with a glass of bubbly in addition to its regular menu, with a DJ, champagne toast and party favors.

475-238-8335

Consiglio’s Restaurant: Murder Mystery Dinner

fun and games, great food, a champagne toast at midnight.

$65 includes dinner and show.

Reservations required. 203-865-4489,

The Country House New Year’s Eve Gala

Entertainment by Local Motion Entertainment, an open bar, a champagne toast at midnight

$200.00 per couple. Tax and gratuity included.

203-467-3088

Elm City Social

Holding a “007” Bond inspired event!

A Secret Affair 007 Course meal with cocktail pairings, shaken not stirred.

Call 475-441-7436

Madison Beach Hotel: New Year’s Eve Dinner

Additions of select specialties for this last night of 2016.

Reservations recommended, 203-350-0014.

Ordinary

Retro Ski Lodge New Years Eve 2016!

Ice bar, moose lodge, dance floor, party favors, DJ and mid-night bubbly!

1st cocktail included.

$60 per person, $110 a pair.

Pacifico

A traditional Nuevo Latino cuisine as you ring in the New Year with friends and family.

4-course prix-fixe menu and a variety of chef specials until midnight

signature mojitos

DJ all night

Free champagne for a midnight toast

Limited seating available. 203-772-4002

Shubert Theatre

First Night of Funny

Featuring Ross Bennett, Paul Virzi, Eric McMahon and Sean Donnelly.

18 and older.

203-562-5666, 888-736-2663

Stella Blues

Ras Spectiv (a tribute to Bob Marley & more) w/ Big Mama Lu.

203-752-9764,

Toad’s Place

Shakedown New Year’s Eve Extravaganza

Party Favors * Balloon Drop * Continental Breakfast

New Year’s Eve Extravaganza stars at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance. 203-624-8623