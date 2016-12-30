Events in New Haven for celebrating the New Year

By Published:
Image: BigStock
Image: BigStock

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — Several restaurants and music venues will have specials for ringing in 2017.

If you’re looking for some good eats and entertainment for New Year’s Eve, there is plenty to do in the Elm City throughout the holiday weekend.

Here is the listing of New Year’s Eve events  in the Greater New Haven Area:

  • 116 Crown

7 p.m.

10th Annual New Year’s Eve Cocktail Party with rotating edibles bar and dinner menu.

Reservations required 203-777-3116.

  • Amarante’s Sea Cliff

7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Full service open bar. Music for dancing. Champagne toast. Hats and favors.

Call 203-467-2531 to reserve.

 

  • Barcelona Wine Bar

Open during regular hours and taking New Year’s Eve reservations

Will offer specialty ingredients like caviar, truffles and lobster.

New Year’s Day brunch: 11 a.m.

203-848-3000

 

  • Basta Trattoria

Call us to reserve your table for New Year’s Eve- 203-772-1715.

We’ll serve our menu plus fabulous menu additions for this special night.

 

  • Cafe Nine

Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Burlesque Cabaret.

Lipgloss Crisis throws a celebration featuring acts and performers from the 1920s.

Dot Mitzvah hosts, joined by performers bringing you burlesque, magic, sideshow, cabaret, games and more. Come dressed in your finest 1920s attire.

Costume prizes.

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and champagne toast at midnight.

$20 cover charge

call 203-789-8281

 

  • Cask Republic

$49 prix-fixe menu with a glass of bubbly in addition to its regular menu, with a DJ, champagne toast and party favors.

475-238-8335

 

  • Consiglio’s Restaurant: Murder Mystery Dinner

fun and games, great food, a champagne toast at midnight.

$65 includes dinner and show.

Reservations required. 203-865-4489,

 

  • The Country House New Year’s Eve Gala

Entertainment by Local Motion Entertainment, an open bar, a champagne toast at midnight

$200.00 per couple. Tax and gratuity included.

203-467-3088

 

 

  • Elm City Social

Holding a “007” Bond inspired event!

A Secret Affair 007 Course meal with cocktail pairings, shaken not stirred.

Call 475-441-7436

 

  • Madison Beach Hotel: New Year’s Eve Dinner

Additions of select specialties for this last night of 2016.

Reservations recommended, 203-350-0014.

 

  • Ordinary

Retro Ski Lodge New Years Eve 2016!

Ice bar, moose lodge, dance floor, party favors, DJ and mid-night bubbly!

1st cocktail included.

$60 per person, $110 a pair.

 

  • Pacifico

A traditional Nuevo Latino cuisine as you ring in the New Year with friends and family.

4-course prix-fixe menu and a variety of chef specials until midnight

signature mojitos

DJ all night

Free champagne for a midnight toast

Limited seating available. 203-772-4002

 

  • Shubert Theatre

First Night of Funny

Featuring Ross Bennett, Paul Virzi, Eric McMahon and Sean Donnelly.

18 and older.

203-562-5666, 888-736-2663

 

  • Stella Blues

Ras Spectiv (a tribute to Bob Marley & more) w/ Big Mama Lu.

203-752-9764,

 

  • Toad’s Place

Shakedown New Year’s Eve Extravaganza

Party Favors * Balloon Drop * Continental Breakfast

New Year’s Eve Extravaganza stars at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance. 203-624-8623

 

 

 

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s