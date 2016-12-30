Fairfield police arrest man for making threatening comments at police

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police have arrested a man after he yelled threatening comments outside his window at police.

According to police, they heard 22-year-old Matthew Passmore yelling those comments from the window of a residence that overlooks the police department parking lot at around 7 a.m. on Friday morning.

Police say the comments were about killing people, something about police, for police to put their hands up and racist comments directed at African Americans. They say the comments were heard by several officers as well as other residents in the area.

Officers arrested Passmore after a brief struggle. The police say Passmore made the threats because the police woke him up early in the morning with activity in the parking lot.