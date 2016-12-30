Freebie Friday! Ice skating, hiking and apps to keep resolutions

Related Coverage Freebie Friday: Birthday Club Rewards

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) We are ringing in the New Year this weekend and we want to make sure you have everything you need to start the year off right. You are likely getting your weekend plans together and maybe crafting a few resolutions for the New Year as you do. Here are a few freebies to help you whatever you have going on.

If you don’t feel like traveling down to New York to watch the ball drop – download the free Times Square New Years Eve ball app that allows you to join millions around the world in ringing in the New Year.

If your resolution is to exercise download the free Sworkit app. They’re free mini workouts you can do on your time.

If you need to save money this year, the free Mint App and Retail me Not together can get the job done. Mint helps you set a budget and tracks your spending while retail me not clips the coupons for you. All you have to do to save money in your favorite stores is show your phone.

Looking for something to do to kick off the New Year, DEEP is hosting free hiking groups at 5 different locations New Years Day including Sleeping Giant State Park. A full list can be found online.

And Hartford has their First Night celebrations happening tomorrow which includes free ice skating with the family Saturday until midnight at Bushnell Park.

We’ll keep the free stuff coming in 2017, let me know when you see anything so I can pass them on.