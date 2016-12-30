Hamden Police arrest man accused of shoplifting at Kohl’s

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police say they arrested a man on Welch Street after they say he shoplifted at the Kohl’s on Dixwell Avenue.

They say a loss prevention officer at the store noticed 26-year-old Kahshem Douglas of Hamden shoplifting, but Douglas fled before the officer could detain him.

According to officials, police found Douglas’ vehicle shortly after, but Douglas lead officers on a pursuit where he drove through red lights and ultimately collided with another vehicle. No injuries were reported from the crash.

Officers say Douglas fled from his vehicle on foot and a Hamden Police K-9 tracked Douglas. They say they found him hiding in bushes in a backyard on Welch Street. Police say they arrested him there and noticed several stolen items nearby.

Douglas is being charged with larceny, interfering with a police officer, reckless driving, engaging an officer in pursuit and operating a motor vehicle under suspension.

He is scheduled to appear in Meriden court on January 12, 2017.