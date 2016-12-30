Local leaders decry $50 million in mid-year state aid cuts

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut education and municipal leaders are voicing concerns about $50 million worth of mid-year cuts to state aid for local schools and governments.

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities said Friday the cuts announced by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s budget office are “untenable” given that local budgets are already set.

A $20 million cut mostly affecting Connecticut’s largest education grant was included in Malloy’s changes to the 2017 budget. However, it was unclear at the time how much each city and town would lose.

CCM says the remaining $30 million cut in funding for local infrastructure “goes far beyond cuts called for in the state budget.”

Malloy’s budget office says the change is a temporary freeze on new infrastructure project authorizations, affecting only reimbursements beyond the $825 million lawmakers authorized.

