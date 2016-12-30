Looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve? We have 8 ideas

Related Coverage What to do for New Year’s

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you still looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve? There are family friendly events happening all over the state.

Some skiers spent the second to last day of 2016 on the slopes, and that’s how many are planning on spending the last night of the year. A few hundred are expected to ring in 2017 at Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort in Middlefield.

“The whole family gets to come out and enjoy themselves and have a great time and the memories are amazing,” said Laura Loffredo, Director of Sales & Marketing for Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort.

The Park celebrates every year with a Torch Run, which will transform the mountain from ski slope to parade of lights. The mountain lights will be turned off and skiers will illuminate it with lights of their own.

“We’ll start on the top of the hill at 8 p.m. and come down with torches creating that full line of light,” said Sean Hayes, CEO of Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort.

Skiers will need to be at the top 15 minutes early to be a part of it. Any skier with a lift pass can join in.

“If we can get over a hundred skiers you’ll almost see a constant line coming down,” said Hayes. “It’s like a giant lighted up snake coming down the mountain.”

Some skiers go every year to ring in the new year on the slopes – even if they don’t take the lift to the top of the mountain to do it.

“It’s a family event,” said Hayes. “We have families booked at the restaurant.”

If skiing is not your thing, there are other events taking place around the state on Saturday:

-First Night Hartford: A festive, multicultural, art-filled celebration. Downtown Hartford; begins at 2 p.m.

Event website: http://www.firstnighthartford.org/

-First Night Westport: Celebrate with music, horse drawn carriage rides and fireworks. Jesup Green; begins at 3 p.m. Event website: http://www.firstnightww.com/

-Celebrations Around the World: A celebration of culture with a parade. Imagine Nation, Bristol; begins at 10 a.m. Event website: http://www.imaginenation.org/

-Family Time Party: Glow bowling, mini golf and pizza for the whole family. Lessard Lanes Family Entertainment Center, Plainville; begins at 5:30 p.m. Event website: http://lessardlanes.com/

For adults:

-New Year’s Eve Bash: A party with food, drinks and a view of the Mystic River. Mystic Yachting Center; begins at 8 p.m. Event website: http://www.mysticaquarium.org/event/new-years-eve-bash-at-mystic-yachting-center/

-Winter Wonderland New Year’s Eve Celebration: A fancy celebration hosted by Ice-T and Coco. Foxwoods Resort Casino; begins at 10 p.m. Event website: https://www.foxwoods.com/NYECelebration/

-Party Into the New Year: A bash with a champagne toast at midnight, breakfast buffet and dancing. Mohegan Sun; begins at 10:30 p.m. Event website: https://mohegansun.com/events-and-promotions/schedule-of-events/nye-ballroom-party.html